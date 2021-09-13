Letter: It's real

Our Constitution is under assault.
Election fraud is real. How do career politicians get "elected" term after term without making any real difference for constituents? Are they so popular the people flock to elect them, or do they cheat?
While most people weren’t paying attention, career politicians, along with outside forces, created a government behemoth, controlling policies, imposing mandates that range from city, county and state, to the federal government.
Enter Donald Trump, winning the 2016 election. No one from the political left, or establishment right, thought he would win. There was election fraud in 2016, but it wasn’t enough to stem the Trump landslide. That was a mistake the establishment couldn’t allow to happen again. Forensic audits will reveal unprecedented cheating during the 2020 election.
Draw a word picture using the Star Wars trilogy as an example for readers to see the political tyranny in real-life America. The Empire controlled the galaxy by lying, intimidating, terrorizing and dominating citizens' lives. The star was protected by a ‘deflector shield’ against the Rebel Alliance. The fictional deflector shield is replaced in the real-world by fake news protecting entrenched politicians and their supporters. Enter we the people, to disable the deflector shield and eliminate career politicians, aka, the Evil Empire.
Our Constitution and election integrity is under assault from a modern-day political ‘Death Star.’ It’s time to take back our liberty and recognize what is happening is not fiction ... it’s real.
No election is safe until we correct fraud and restore our liberty.
Jeffrey H. Rice
Rock Island