Letter: It's time for politicians to act on guns

Another school shooting, young innocent lives lost. When is this going to stop? When is Congress going to do something about gun control. Whether you are in the House, the Senate, a governor, a Democrat or a Republican, something needs to be done. I'm not saying all guns need to be removed, there are responsible people out there. But some people should not be able to get their hands on a gun of any kind. Don't think anything will be done, until, unfortunately, when one of their own (a child, grandchild, niece or nephew) is one of these victims. Then they will get off their duff and push for legislation. They need to get out of the back pockets of the gun lobbyists, start protecting the people of their states, the children of their states.

Joyce Miller

Davenport

