Letter: It's time to act
Letter: It's time to act

Thanks to overwhelming bi-partisan support, the Iowa House recently passed several important pieces of legislation that would ensure quality child care is available and affordable to families and sustainable for providers throughout the state. We extend our sincere appreciation to local representatives Monica Kurth, Gary Mohr, Norlin Mommsen, Ross Paustian, Phyllis Thede and Cindy Winckler for their support and for recognizing the impact of child care services on business retention and expansion.

As advocates and partners in promoting early childhood education, we’re asking the Iowa Senate to take action this week on one particular bill – House File 302 – that would allow working parents to continue to receive state child care assistance dollars without having to deny raises or promotions that would disqualify them from further assistance. Child care costs are a significant part of a family budget and state assistance makes it possible for thousands of Iowans to be gainfully employed while having the assurance their children are cared for by professionals in safe, nurturing centers and homes.

At a time when Iowa employers are scrambling to find employees and working families are eager to resume their jobs and livelihoods, it’s critical that our legislators act this week to honor their stated priority to make child care accessible across the state. Our families are depending on the legislature and governor to invest in children and families as we strive to reopen businesses and rebuild the post-pandemic economy.

Rene Gellerman

Bettendorf

(Note: Gellerman is president and CEO, United Way Quad Cities)

 

