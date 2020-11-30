Letter: It's time to be responsible

As a registered nurse for 37 years, I have cared for many patients who suffered from numerous contagious diseases. In those 37 years, patients were educated by their health care providers to prevent spreading the diseases to others.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, some people blatantly disregard the advice of health care professionals and rely on political figures and social media. They are offended how wearing a mask compromises their civil rights. They walk into stores without masks, and hope someone confronts them, so they can roar about their civil rights. Worse, they say the virus is overrated or a political hoax. Really?

It’s time to wake up folks. It is not all about you. Your irresponsibility is causing illness and death to others. Your behavior is encumbering our hospitals and health care workers in ways we have never seen before. Healthcare workers are increasingly getting infected with COVID-19 and we are now seeing an alarming shortage of staff and hospital bed capacity.

Healthcare workers have been unwavering in their care for you and your family members 24/7, 365 days a year. And this is how you repay them?

Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and stay home as much as possible. Start listening to the experts, instead of social media, on anything related to the pandemic.