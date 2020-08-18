Letter: It's time to pay attention

Most recently I had the opportunity to watch Joe Biden on television. He talked about how he would raise taxes to pay for the programs he wanted to start under his socialistic agenda. He also said that he wanted stricter gun-control laws, including banning weapons. (The gangs will still have their guns.)

The thing that really bothered me, was when he said that he wanted to nationalize industry in this country. There goes the stock market and the investors. How about the banks? Does he want another Great Depression? Will the next thing be the Bill of Rights, or the Constitution? What about free enterprise?

With all of the turmoil going on today, in our larger cities, it is playing out like some of the dark pages of history. Whether you dislike Trump or not, you had better get your head out of the sand and pay attention to what's being planned for the future and is happening today or you may not like what's in store for us tomorrow.

R.C. Mooney

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0