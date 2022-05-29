 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's time to reform the Supreme Court

The conservative Supreme Court justifies its decisions using “originalism,” a legal theory guided by the “original intentions” of the Constitution. This idea leads to oddities like Justice Alito, in his leaked abortion draft, quoting the 17th century British judge Edward Coke to explain American constitutionality.

But a complex contested document like the Constitution rarely has a single “original intent.” Trying to determine that intent often leads to cherry-picking quotes—say, from a British judge who died 150 years before the Constitution was ratified.

Sometimes, though, the original intent is clear. The second amendment says, “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of the free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” The intent of the amendment is to allow for a “well-regulated militia.” It’s right there, plain as day!

But somehow the originalists see past those words. Surely, the Founders didn’t intend to write that opening phrase! The Founders’ intentions, surely, were to allow individual gun ownership for self-defense, to allow concealed carry and semi-automatic rifles.

And so here we are: Buffalo and Uvalde, 27 school shootings in 5 months. Seemingly every other day some young man in the QC is killed or gravely injured, two lives ruined by one shot.

And the high court will shrug its shoulders, insisting that the right to the macho feeling of holding a semi-automatic rifle should trump the right of children to go to school without fear.

Reform the court. Regulate killing tools.

Mike Augspurger

Davenport

