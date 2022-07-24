Letter: It's time to reject Trump

I have long been a proponent of reading and listening to a wide variety of views to inform my opinions rather than only from sources that align with what I think I support. Therefore I read Marc Thiessen’s columns regularly, although I rarely agree with him. His 7/20 column is an exception. In it he cited several primary contests where the former president’s endorsement made little impact on the outcome and in all cases showed that a very large majority of Republicans supported other candidates. Finally. But now it’s time for these folks, and the Republican leadership, to have the courage of their convictions and reject the former president. I am in awe of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans like them who have already done so and sickened by those who originally condemned the events of January 6th but then chickened out. Theissen points out that the ex president is still focused on vengeance for those who “betrayed” him in 2020. These are the people we should be supporting.