Letter: It's time to repair bridges and roads

Letters logo

Iowa has 1,000 more structurally deficient bridges then second-place Pennsylvania.

Iowa is rated at 31st for road conditions that need to be repaired or replaced.

There are too many other areas that fall short of being right.

So why has Iowa done, twice now within a span of few short years, given surplus money not being used where it should be to people or businesses that make under $75,000 per year.

If they felt they needed to adjust tax systems, then do that. But any surplus funds should have been spent on bridges and road repair.

Leadership is just greasing palms for personal gain instead of taking care of the middle- and lower-class people.

William McDonnell

Davenport

