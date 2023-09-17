But in the past years, some of these beliefs and priorities seem to have gone by the wayside and we have allowed groups to "take over" and replace our beliefs with theirs.

The United States celebrates its national holidays every year for one or two days. But now you see some groups have instituted and designated their holidays to be celebrated for an entire month. We have allowed and even sanctioned the removal of God from our schools and national buildings. To me, it seems like that’s when all of this started. This new tolerance seems to have caused havoc and a division in our country. Statues that were symbolic of our history, regardless if that part of history was good or bad to some, were then torn down. You can’t change history by destroying these symbols. Instead, we should utilize these to teach our children and learn from them.