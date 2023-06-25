America will prosper if we: Return to Christian principles and believe in miracles. Return to secure borders. Build walls where needed. Return to the melting pot concept.

Unassimilated diversity destroys. Return to understanding illegal drugs and human trafficking contribute to extreme homelessness that should not be allowed to smother America’s functional society. Return to incarcerating violent criminals. Return to the family structure of mother, father and children.

Return to acknowledging there are only two sexes. "Feelings" can’t create or change actual biological categories. Return to loving all people. Return to protecting children’s innocence from pornographic drag shows for children, and the multi-billion-dollar demonic "transgenderism" "gender-affirming-care" industry. Return to pre-woke common-sense vocabulary. Return to teaching true American history and the U.S. Constitution. Return to when the fatally flawed FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ actually operated as intended. Return to one-day voting.

Return to when moms thought off-the-rack prom dresses were too low-cut and required mom-made inserts to make the dresses "appropriate." Return to reading books (including "banned-books" classics) to replace addiction to social media (now largely "transgenderism-grooming"). Return to eye contact during conversations. Return to when America was respected (feared) internationally.

It's sad when so many people my age hope to die before seeing America’s total destruction.

It's up to us to pray for miracles that will allow America to regain prosperity. Our responsibility will then be to aggressively work with God’s response.

John R. Horn

Davenport