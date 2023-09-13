“Think that you might be wrong.” This statement was posted on the door to a professor’s office and it bears good advice for reasoning well. Only those who understand how much they don’t know are open enough to follow it.

It applies to each and every one of us, no matter our politics, but it also requires a great deal of us in return. How to know when we hold wrong beliefs is dependent on our fact-finding; especially where we seek our facts. Reading widely from various published forms which are neutral platforms is a good starting point. To rely on those who echo our views and biases as a source of reliable information cannot be an objective measure.

It is up to us to relentlessly pursue the truth. When we are closed to tolerating any information which conflicts with our beliefs, we are blindly following our prejudices, which, on closer inspection only represent our deepest fears and insecurities. We can recognize intolerance by a person’s state of mind; constantly anxious, hateful and highly inflammable at any provocation.

Throughout history, people have constantly sought, fought for and died for both what was inherently good and what was bad. History teaches us who was in the right and who was in the wrong. But I would like to know now how much of the truth I can employ in my choices in life, especially in choosing the leaders of our form of government in the 2024 elections.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf