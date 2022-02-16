 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's your neighborhood

It’s time to prioritize people over traffic.

I’m one of many downtown residents eager for the Davenport City Council to support the 3rd and 4th streets two-way streets conversion project. I am the epitome of someone that lives, works and plays downtown. I’m tired of risking my life walking across 3rd and Brady, waking up to cars drag racing on the ones, passing open parking spots only to find them taken after the ridiculous amount of time that passed after needing to circle many blocks because of one-ways.

You know what is great? Outdoor seating. Except when cars are blasting by you every two minutes and you can’t hear the other person you are trying to have a conversation with.

One-ways are great for moving vehicles through and out of downtown, but what about the thousands of people that are already in downtown? The people that invest their time and dollars into the heart of our community already know what this project means for the future.

We want to see more parklets, safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists, and infrastructure that actually supports the growing neighborhood that downtown is.

Two-way streets will improve walkability, opportunities for street-level activations, and overall, achieve a more pleasant environment. Speeding traffic isn’t desirable no matter what neighborhood you live in and if you’re still opposed, I implore you to spend more time downtown and imagine it as your own neighborhood, because it is.

Rachael Anderson

Davenport

