Letter: JA develops the leaders of tomorrow

How would you like to be involved with the leaders of tomorrow? Consider donating your time or financial resources to Junior Achievement (JA). I do and I find it quite gratifying.

My wife, Darlene, and I have both served as classroom volunteers at various locations in the Quad Cities. My last assignment was with a class of juniors at Moline High School, and Darlene is currently working with a class at Rock Island High School.

This is a good age to learn about personal finances — saving money, debt, credit cards, and an introduction to investing. Junior Achievement offers less complicated courses to elementary students.

Most courses are 45 minutes in length, one day a week, for five-to-seven weeks. The volunteer leads the classroom discussion with the assistance of the regular classroom teacher.

Junior Achievement furnishes all learning materials. Some lesson plans are prepared on Power Point and can be downloaded from the JA website by the teacher. Many include short videos that drive home the main points of the lesson. Other lesson plans are completed with paper and pencil.