The recent column printed Feb. 1 by Marc Thiessen plainly shows the problem with today's Republican Party and Trump sycophants. In roughly (800) words opining about partisan prosecutions against Trump and false equivalency of the Biden and Trump classified documents investigations, columnist Thiessen reduces the Trump led Jan. 6 insurrection and its effect on his polling numbers to just a handful of words, "But Trump's loss to Biden, his conduct after the 2020 election ... had convinced many that it was time to move on."