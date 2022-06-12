Letter: January 6 was a riot, not an insurrection

The House January 6th Committee's "investigation" is nearing completion. TV's talking-heads seem almost giddy promoting the political show trial.

Democrats are promising proof that this five-hour riot was in fact a Trump-planned "insurrection" that nearly toppled our constitutional republic.

Temporarily suspend reality and pretend January 6th's horde of 600 deluded rioters, led by a spear-wielding, bison-horned mastermind, had actually breached and barricaded themselves inside the Senate chambers. These "insurrectionists" have somehow captured Vice-President Pence and Speaker Pelosi; holding them hostage.

"Buffalo Man" contacts negotiators and demands the 2020 election's results be overturned and President Trump declared the winner!

Can any rational person imagine the American government, the American military, or the American people submitting to such extortion? To suggest that rabble could possibly have derailed President Biden's inauguration is pure, partisan posturing.

Lets be crystal-clear, there's no excuse for breaking into the U.S. Capitol, injuring police and threatening elected officials. None.

Have the Feds pursued and prosecuted Capitol rioters with more vigor than they did 2020's BLM mobs? Absolutely.

Roughly 900 have been charged, nearly half with felonies.

Many have pleaded guilty. Sentences for those who fought with police and/or vandalized the Capitol are averaging three to five years. The "accidental tourists" who (unknowingly?) trespassed behind the mob are getting probation/fines.

Those punishments seem reasonable.

An impressive 100,000 Trump-supporters came to Washington that day, peacefully expressing concerns about election integrity ...then 600 violent morons ruined it. Oh, what might have been.

That's unforgivable.

A (monkey) pox upon them.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

