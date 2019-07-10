A huge debt of gratitude to Clair Peterson and the incredible John Deere Classic team. Thank you to Mara Downing and John Deere for their continued leadership and commitment to our community, and Todd Hajduk from TPC Deere Run for making the Quad-Cities region shine.
This is our destination’s signature event and we are proud to welcome the PGA TOUR to the QC. The JDC is about a global stage, transformative local impact and yes, magic.
During my career, I have been blessed to be involved with events such as THE PLAYERS Championship and Waste Management Open. To have a PGA TOUR event in our backyard is a privilege, and an opportunity to leverage our story and shape a positive brand narrative. The PGA TOUR has an immersive theme capturing the essence of today’s tour—called Live Under Par. The JDC is the catalyst bringing our region’s vitality and future to the tee box.
Events of this magnitude require community will, significant resources, volunteerism and teamwork. I would stack us up against anyone that hosts multi-day, large-scale sporting events. It doesn’t matter who is playing; what matters is the Quad-Cities is one of a few destinations fortunate enough to benefit from a community asset like this.
Let’s continue to show the world what the Quad-Cites offers and embed the Live Under Par concept into our region’s DNA.
I am excited about experiencing my first of many John Deere Classics and can’t wait to see who brings home the trophy.
Dave Herrell,
proud Quad Citizen,
president and CEO,
Visit Quad Cities