I am a Bettendorf Bulldog, and will be till the day I die. I was very fortunate to attend Bettendorf's public schools, starting at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in 1969. I have such fond memories of grade school that I actually became a grade school teacher and taught for more than 15 years in the San Francisco Bay area. I have since moved back to the small house I grew up in a few blocks from my beloved first school — well, beloved to me, but looked at as a waste of time and money to others.
Before I left Bettendorf, besides walking to school, I could also walk to the library, the post office, Dairy Queen, and even buy groceries at Medd-O-Lane. All that is gone. Now district officials want to get rid of the school, too. Closing Jefferson will be the last thing they can take away from this charming neighborhood.
I attended a few of the meetings run by school builders. They were touting the virtues of multi-level schools. I actually taught in a multi-level school. Everyday was greeted with parents from other classes asking what chapter I was on in math or how many book reports were my students assigned? Every March, I would have parents from the lower grade wanting to observe in my classroom, which was always just an audition for what teacher they wanted their child to end up with the next year.
I understand that I am nostalgic for my youth, but I hope that those with no heartstrings attached to Jefferson will look at all the facts and not just those laid out by the builders.
Veronique Fernandez
Bettendorf