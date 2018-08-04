While back in town, I took a walk around my old school. Apart from the things one normally sees at elementary schools, I spotted a wooden buddy bench painted by students and dedicated to a special teacher; two vegetable gardens and a compost bin tended to by students; a corral of sorts constructed by students for a ball game they invented; and a stone bench commemorating a beloved janitor.
Jefferson Elementary clearly inspires its clientele. Even the space outside its walls exudes creativity, not to mention humanity. Having taught on four continents in both rich and poor schools, I am well aware these traits are not the mark of every educational institution.
So why on earth eliminate a place like Jefferson, which has proven itself over the decades to be all that a school should be, at a time when our nation’s schools are in such dire straits?
Michael McCarthy Jr.
Beijing, China
Editor's note: McCarthy is former resident of Bettendorf and student at Jefferson Elementary School.