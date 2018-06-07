People ask me all the time why I continue to do what I do. That is, to try and expose the lies that we have been subjected to. I say to them, "is this not what Jesus would do?"
In my opinion, Jesus was a true anarchist — an allegorical figure who believed in no masters and no rulers.
After all, according to the story, Jesus attacked the pharisees. He whipped the bankers out of the temple. And he was against the government of his time.
The Roman centurions were the ones who actually killed Jesus. Pontius Pilot just gave the order, he did none of the killing.
So I do the things that I do because I do not accept how we have been deceived. If we say nothing, the cabal interprets that as saying yes.
There are two types of people in this world. People who think the government is looking out for their best interests and people who think.
Tom Keith
Moline