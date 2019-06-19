Since an election for president is coming up, thought should be given to the job description and requirements for the position:
• A record of leadership with demonstrated sensitivity to ethical norms and honesty.
• Clearly articulated commitment to enforcing the laws of our country, strengthening our democracy and honoring our Constitution.
• Firm vision about the need to unify the world and form productive alliances with countries dedicated to democracy.
• A strong desire to avoid war and promote peace so all humans can flourish.
• Record of service to others and a willingness to not use the office primarily to further one’s own wealth.
• Vision of fostering, working with and respecting the other branches of government.
• Willingness to negotiate with all countries and to honor agreements made through such diplomacy.
• A clear vision of the difference between a democratically-elected president and an authoritarian ruler.
Within that minimal base a candidate can then present a vision and policies for taking our country forward.
Donald Moeller
Davenport