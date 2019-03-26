Too many acolytes of President Trump allow him to say and do anything without holding him accountable. They pivot or spin whatever Trump spouts out, many times blaming everyone else other than the perpetrator of such egregious remarks.
Case in point. Only scum or cowards speak ill of the dead. For some reason or another, former Sen. John McCain (A Vietnam War hero) has raised Trump’s ire. This past week Trump (who avoided Vietnam service with five deferments) attacked a man who has been in his grave for the past seven months.
John McCain was an honorable and brave American who sacrificed his body to protect American democracy. Donald Trump is a dishonorable and cowardly individual who is more interested in tearing down our democracy.
Whether you shared McCain’s political views or not, is it honorable to cast aspersions on his memory? No reasonable individual would, but I question whether one would call Trump reasonable.
And, as for Sen. Lindsay Graham, with friends like him who needs enemies? What a tepid and mealy-mouthed response to Trump’s attack on his long time friend.
I guess he’s more interested in cozying up to Trump rather than defending his friend from the demagogue in the White House.
So, it is now time for Trump supporters to attack my support of a decent man like McCain rather than an indecent man-child like Trump.
By the way, I’m a registered Democrat who recognizes that John McCain was an asset to our country, something Trump never will be.
Jim Eccher
Orion