You've heard the familiar anecdote of the man lamenting his woes to his friend who told him to "cheer up, things could be worse." So he cheered up, and sure enough, things got worse!

This seems to be what has been happening in our country, to the point that we are in our worst state ever! We are a desperate nation, and our only hope is in God Almighty! He tells us in his word that the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective (James 5:16b). So, let's be on our spiritual knees and pray fervently in righteousness and avail much!

Thursday, May 4, is the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer, a day dedicated to repentance and prayer for our dear land. Join your neighbors in fervent prayer on May 4 at the following locations: 12:15-12:45 p.m. at Colona Memorial Park; Milan Municipal Building; or Moline City Hall, 2nd floor Council Chambers (elevator available). Noon to 1 p.m. at Bettendorf City Hall; Coal Valley Municipal Park; Davenport at 600 W. 4th St.; East Moline City Hall; or Rock Island at the Justice Building by the bronze statue.

The Lord is waiting to hear our prayers!

Dori Duncan

East Moline