Letter: Journalism over profits
The news that Alden Global Capital has made an offer to acquire Lee Enterprises is disheartening. As part of Alden's offer they state that they "support local newspapers over the long term".

This is demonstratively absurd.

Alden is well known for gutting newsrooms and has admitted to diverting millions to risky bets on real estate and even Greek debt bonds. The Denver Post, Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun are all victims of this bottom line cutting at all cost. Read the November Atlantic cover story: "The Men Who are Killing America's Newspapers". An illustrative quote from the article is from Charlie Johnson, a former Chicago Tribune Metro reporter: "They call Alden a vulture hedge fund, I think that's honestly a misnomer. A vulture doesn't hold a wounded animal's head under water. This is predatory."

But it's so much more important than just stock acquisitions. If corporations are only interested in their bottom line control of our sources of news, democracy itself is in peril. Who else but independent news professionals can hold politicians or businesses accountable for illegal acts or conflicts of interest, not to mention outright lies?

No, Lee Enterprises, do not take the deal. Stay independent from Alden and serve the readers of your publications who are your customers. I respectfully submit that your customers are more important than your stockholders. A free press is more important than corporate profits.

Jim Inmon

Bettendorf

