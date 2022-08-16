 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter:Journey to a better place

Letters logo

Recently a letter-to-the-editor claimed Republicans want to take the country back to the 1950s.

Hmm … a time when nearly every family shared values of integrity, honesty, and loyalty, when personal responsibility was valued, when we did not murder unborn children by the millions, when we said the pledge of allegiance and meant every word of it, when families were intact and were the focus of what was important for both parents, when television and movies showed us wholesome content that supported love of neighbor and community, when most folks attended the church of their choice each week, when service to country was honored, and when we were sincere about the line on our currency “In God We Trust.”

Why in the world would we want to go there?

Ken Golden

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Iowa on wrong tack

Letter: Iowa on wrong tack

Reading in Thursday's paper, August 11, about the $80 million to be spent at "Field of Dreams" was a shock! With the Food Bank of Iowa, Salvat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News