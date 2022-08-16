Letter:Journey to a better place

Hmm … a time when nearly every family shared values of integrity, honesty, and loyalty, when personal responsibility was valued, when we did not murder unborn children by the millions, when we said the pledge of allegiance and meant every word of it, when families were intact and were the focus of what was important for both parents, when television and movies showed us wholesome content that supported love of neighbor and community, when most folks attended the church of their choice each week, when service to country was honored, and when we were sincere about the line on our currency “In God We Trust.”