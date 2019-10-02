In response to Laura Twing's letter of Sept. 19, "Conservatives and Christians," Matthew 7:2, which states that we "judge not," also continues, "For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged." While in John 7:24 it states " ... judge righteous judgment."
In order to avoid sin in our own personal lives, we do have to "judge" right from wrong.
Concerning abortion, all anyone needs to do is consider what Jesus would recommend if a woman were to ask him if she should have an abortion, being mindful that our opinion of how Jesus would respond will follow us all the way to the final judgment as we stand before our God. And pertaining to the Old Testament, in John 14:6, Jesus states that "no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." As Jesus says, "no man".
In Genesis, Chapter 4, in the Inspired Version of the Bible it is recorded in its fullness how Adam and Eve both repented and accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. This truth was hidden from the world until the prophet Joseph Smith Jr. was called to bring it to light.
People in the Old Testament days had the opportunity to look forward to Jesus just as we look back to him — and now we too are looking forward to his second coming. Do not equate Joseph Smith Jr. with the Mormon church of today — it was founded by Brigham Young, not Joseph Smith. Amen.
Duane A. Cook
Savanna, Ill.