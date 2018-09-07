It seems our senator, Chuck Grassley, is intent on going ahead with confirmation hearings on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The senator said he's just doing his job as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Well, back in 2016, he had the same opportunity to do his job but didn't.
Oh, we don't appoint vacancies on the Supreme Court in a presidential election year, he claimed. No, this was all about not wanting a candidate appointed by a president of the opposing party, rolling the dice and lucking out. Now, he's got a candidate he likes and is more than ready to move on. This is a completely unacceptable action of any elected official.
Unfortunately, that is past and we cannot undo this politically motivated action. But we do have an opportunity this coming November to think about some of these things and consider the character of candidates and the parties they represent and vote accordingly. Regardless, I encourage all of you to get out and vote no matter how hard it is.
John R. Martin
Davenport