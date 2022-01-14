Letter: Junk mail

I received a postcard from U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks recently which, at taxpayers' expense, extolled her virtues as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, what she stood for and what (in her words) she was "fighting" for as a member of Congress.
This mailer was pure propaganda, again paid by your tax dollars. Anyone with a minimum of reading ability could see it was a clear campaign piece and did virtually nothing to inform me or others as constituents on her voting record, what bills are being debated before Congress, how I could receive help from federal agencies or anything else of relevance. Instead, the postcard was a self-promotion piece all about her and what she was "fighting" for.
There is enough political blather already these days with the 24-hour news cycle on social media, but now my congresswoman, who preaches fiscal conservativism, is alright with using the congressional franking privilege to use our tax dollars to inform us what she is "fighting" for? I don't think so. Miller-Meeks should start legislating and stop the self-promotion using our tax dollars to show how you are "fighting" for us. Your junk mail does not fool anybody.
Toby Paone
Davenport