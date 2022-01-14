 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Junk mail
topical

Letter: Junk mail

I received a postcard from U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks recently which, at taxpayers' expense, extolled her virtues as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, what she stood for and what (in her words) she was "fighting" for as a member of Congress.

This mailer was pure propaganda, again paid by your tax dollars. Anyone with a minimum of reading ability could see it was a clear campaign piece and did virtually nothing to inform me or others as constituents on her voting record, what bills are being debated before Congress, how I could receive help from federal agencies or anything else of relevance. Instead, the postcard was a self-promotion piece all about her and what she was "fighting" for.

There is enough political blather already these days with the 24-hour news cycle on social media, but now my congresswoman, who preaches fiscal conservativism, is alright with using the congressional franking privilege to use our tax dollars to inform us what she is "fighting" for? I don't think so. Miller-Meeks should start legislating and stop the self-promotion using our tax dollars to show how you are "fighting" for us. Your junk mail does not fool anybody.

Toby Paone

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

"Because less than 3% of you people read books. Because less than 15% of you read newspapers. Because the only truth you know is what you get …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and Yale College and Harvard Law School graduate: There are no constitutional rights…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Reality

Thank you to Barb Ickes for reporting on the vast divide that afflicts the Republican Party. Reading the story that appeared in these pages Ja…

Letters to the Editor

Correction

The Rock Island County Board has approved downsizing to 19 members. An editorial last Sunday mistakenly suggested it would downsize to 15 memb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News