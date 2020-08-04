Letter: 'Junk' plans

The headline proclaimed: "Cheap health plans expansion OK’d." and "Trump praises effort for offering care for ‘a much lower price.’"

Sounds like good news, doesn’t it? Don’t be fooled. Trump is praising "junk" health insurance plans. They are indeed cheap, because they’re not worth much.

Ever since Congress refused to repeal Obamacare — the Affordable Care Act — in 2017, the Trump administration has worked to undermine and sabotage aspects of that increasingly popular legislation. Currently, Trump is urging a federal court to declare the whole ACA unconstitutional, an action critics say would spread chaos throughout our entire health care system.

In the meantime Trump promotes these cheap insurance plans as alternatives to the ACA. These plans are cheaper because they don’t cover the "essential benefits" required by ACA insurance, like coverage for preexisting conditions and prescription drug costs. They also have high (often unaffordable) deductibles. This kind of "junk" insurance is even more worthless during the COVID-19 pandemic because Covid patients with underlying, preexisting conditions are more likely to be sicker, more often hospitalized, and have much higher medical bills.