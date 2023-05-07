May Day remembers injustices. Reeder’s article on the Haymarket Affair (April 30) claims the accused were “almost certainly guilty” and “it was a fair trial” by the standards of the 1880s.

The original sources tell a different story. First, jury selection was irregular. The person who selected the jurors promised that the jury would “hang certain as death.” Second, the main witness had turned state’s evidence and was bribed by police for his testimony.

Third, the evidence that Reeder cites (that the bomb casing matched bombs made in the residence of one of the accused) was deemed insufficient by the presiding judge to link any of the defendants with the bombing. Instead, the judge made the unprecedented argument that the case for the men’s guilt “proceeds upon the ground that they by speech and print, advised large classes, to commit murder … and in consequence of that advice … somebody not known did throw the bomb.”

Defense argued that while the bomber remained anonymous, the influence of the defendants on the bomber could not be known. Yet the state of Illinois executed four men based on the biased jury’s agreement with the judge’s interpretation.

The governor who pardoned the remaining defendants seven years later wrote of this interpretation, “no example could be found in the law books to sustain the law as above laid down. For, in all centuries during which government has been maintained … no judge in a civilized country had ever laid down such a rule before.”

Scott Nepple

Muscatine