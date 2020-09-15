Letter: Just a concept

For the record, Rock Island Township is not partnering with Rev. Faith Fowler to build 25 tiny houses. The town hall was simply the venue for a public meeting at which the concept was presented to local residents, elected officials, social service agency staff, developers, city staff and others.

Rev. Fowler has built 20 tiny houses in Detroit as part of the Cass Community Social Services initiative, and she was asked to explain her efforts to see if it has merit locally, where it might happen, who would do it, where the money might come from and if there is strong interest in the concept or not. Thanks for the opportunity to clarify this matter.