It was disappointing to learn the Scott County Board of Supervisors has taken a step back from openness to the public. ("Scott County tables motion to record meetings," April 19 edition of the Quad-City Times and "Scott County Board doesn't have votes to record meetings," April 16 edition.)
Scott County residents deserve a chance to learn first-hand what is said and done in public meetings, without making a trip to Davenport at unusual meeting hours.
The board does much of its business at an 8 a.m. committee-of-the-whole meeting every other Tuesday; that would be a good time to record the sessions and make them available online. It is impractical to expect many taxpayers to actually attend the morning session.
The supervisors also meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday of that same week, when they may vote on topics that were raised in the Tuesday morning session.
In the Times stories of April 16 and April 19, supervisors focused their concerns on costs alone. However, similar costs are borne by other counties in Iowa, and in many of the state's municipalities. For example, in a quick online search, video or audio recordings are available online in Johnson, Black Hawk and Polk counties.
How are they different from Scott County?
I happen to be an actual resident of Scott County; the supervisors are my direct local government representatives. Our home is about 20-25 minutes away from county government central in downtown Davenport.
Scott County supervisors: You have discussed this idea for years. Just do it.
Deirdre Cox Baker
Eldridge