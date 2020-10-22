Letter: Just getting started

As an everyday citizen of Scott County, I hereby endorse Jazmin Newton in her quest to become a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Over the last few years I’ve had the opportunity to get to know her and to witness her leadership skills first-hand at LULAC Council 10 in Davenport. Her warm personality and quick smile make her very approachable. But at the same time, Jazmin has an unflinching willingness to take on controversial issues. Oftentimes, that controversy involves under-represented individuals.
I look forward to Jazmin’s arrival on the Board and over time becoming a vital member of that team. I recently asked her what she anticipated bringing to the table as a Scott County supervisor.
Her answer was simple (and not surprising). "It’s about people. I want to see people coming together and solving problems. I want to bring people to the table!"
She elaborated by sharing her vision of helping the Board facilitate meaningful collaboration between local government, the private sector, and community service organizations.
To be the kind of person she is, and to do the things she has done thus far, Jazmin Newton certainly must have no small amount of determination within her. Because of that determination and the constant support of her husband Bryan and their three wonderful children, I believe Jazmin is just getting started.
Timothy Garcia
LeClaire
