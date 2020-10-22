Letter: Just getting started

As an everyday citizen of Scott County, I hereby endorse Jazmin Newton in her quest to become a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Over the last few years I’ve had the opportunity to get to know her and to witness her leadership skills first-hand at LULAC Council 10 in Davenport. Her warm personality and quick smile make her very approachable. But at the same time, Jazmin has an unflinching willingness to take on controversial issues. Oftentimes, that controversy involves under-represented individuals.

I look forward to Jazmin’s arrival on the Board and over time becoming a vital member of that team. I recently asked her what she anticipated bringing to the table as a Scott County supervisor.

Her answer was simple (and not surprising). "It’s about people. I want to see people coming together and solving problems. I want to bring people to the table!"

She elaborated by sharing her vision of helping the Board facilitate meaningful collaboration between local government, the private sector, and community service organizations.