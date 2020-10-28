Letter: 'Just leave us alone'

After the Civil War, Frederick Douglass, a national leader in the abolitionist movement, was asked the question, "Now that the Black man has his freedom what does he want?" Douglass’s answer was, "just to be left alone." He didn’t ask for 40 acres and a mule or for restitution for the 200 years of free labor that was unwillingly extracted from him, but rather he asked simply to be left alone.

Blacks wanted to walk away from the bondage of slavery and be given the freedom promised them in the Constitution, to pursue a life of happiness, undeterred. White culture could not let that happen. The Black man had to be stopped every step of the way. He was refused every attempt he made to pursue life and liberty. He was denied access to virtually everything that could possibly benefit him, such as education, participation in the economic and political system, housing, the right to buy and own property, the right to join a union or attend a white church, sports, voting rights, the list goes on.

The residual effects of racism are still with us. It is part of our culture and an integral part of the way we organize ourselves as a society. Racism is in our blood. Let’s admit that America was founded on many noble moral ideals, but along with the moral came the immoral practice of racism that we have to deal with so we can change.