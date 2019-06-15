Just saying thank you doesn't seem adequate. But I want to thank all the participants of Race for The Cure who came to my aid when I fell in the 1300 block while walking the race, especially the following: the person who called 911; the gentleman who literally gave the shirt off his back; the nurse; the student, and the Moline Central Fire Station Ambulance No. 11 crew.
Special thanks also to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island Emergency Department personnel: Doctor Curl; nurses Rachael and Emily; the lab technicians and radiology personnel. If I omitted anyone, please know I am very thankful to all those who assisted me.
Barb Merrill
Carbon Cliff