Letter: Just the facts

I appreciate the Dispatch-Argus' analysis of our candidates and the clarification of issues. I do not feel it is your position to recommend how your readers should vote. Provide us the facts and allow us to make our own informed decision. Like all news organizations (liberal and conservative) you have a tendency to lean one way or another and, therefore, try to persuade your readers; this should not be your goal. Deliver the clarified facts and leave the decision to your readers.