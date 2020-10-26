 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Just the facts
topical

Letter: Just the facts

{{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate the Dispatch-Argus' analysis of our candidates and the clarification of issues. I do not feel it is your position to recommend how your readers should vote. Provide us the facts and allow us to make our own informed decision. Like all news organizations (liberal and conservative) you have a tendency to lean one way or another and, therefore, try to persuade your readers; this should not be your goal. Deliver the clarified facts and leave the decision to your readers.

 

Jack Wilkerson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Questions

The Quad-City Times' endorsement of Rep. Cheri Bustos states, "We are disappointed that, when we spoke with her, Bustos was somewhat evasive w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News