Letter: Just the facts
Letter: Just the facts

Since when does a Viewpoint column become front page news? I believe this has happened twice recently with John Marx telling us about his disrespect for Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Yes, we could have schools reopening and sports if masks and social distancing had been mandated for months.

I believe just recently Marx wrote he would not wear a mask, avoided Illinois and anyplace requiring a mask in Iowa, which only makes the number of COVID-19 cases go up. Although recently he "saw the light," and he started wearing a mask. You reap what you sow. Report the news. Get those Viewpoints columns off the front page!

Ella Layer

Moline

