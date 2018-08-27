Thank you, letter writer Marilyn Schroeder for your letter on Aug. 13 about voting.
Can you remember the first time you voted? I can. The large lever closed that heavy curtain and I clicked a single metal tab if I opted to vote straight-ticket. I pulled the long lever again and the curtain opened with a "swish." I was sure my effort would help improve this great country.
I vote in warm weather and I vote on a cold November evening. It's always worth the hassle. In a democracy, the citizens must remain the supreme power. Voting is the ultimate expression of our voices. Plus, taxpayers fund voting. Not doing so is a waste.
I can't think of a single downside to voting. Millions throughout the world wish they enjoyed such a privilege.
Pat Jones
Davenport