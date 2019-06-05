Somehow, Ms. Ickes finds it difficult to write about positive things. Pretty much everything I have read by Ms. Ickes regarding the Davenport School District has been negative — not a word about the positive things accomplished in the district.
Ms. Ickes has an issue with sticking to rules, set by either companies or public entities. I wonder how that works with the Quad-City Times. Does every employee have the right to speak for the Times, or are their specific people whose role it is to be the "public face" of the paper?
Most larger companies in Davenport have designated spokespeople. Does Ms. Ickes have a problem with those companies, too? Just wondering.
Rudy Schellekens
Muscatine