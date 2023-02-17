From this newspaper Sept. 6, 2022: Hillary Clinton, while Secretary of State, faced FBI scrutiny for her handling of highly classified material. The FBI director criticized Clinton for her "extremely careless" behavior, but recommended no criminal charges. Ho hum, no big deal.

When someone raised a question about Donald Trump's handling of classified material, authorities raided his home. (At this writing it is unclear whether similar charges against President Biden and former Vice President Pence will follow a similar pattern with Democrat Biden getting a mild scolding and Republican Pence getting a raid.)

Protests by Democrat allies Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused enormous damage by looting and burning downtowns across the country. Ho hum, no big deal.

The protesters who damaged some furniture in the Capital on Jan. 6 have been relentlessly pursued and sent to prison.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi twice tried to overturn the election of Donald Trump by impeachment proceedings. Ho hum, no big deal.

The accusation that former President Trump encouraged protesters on Jan. 6 to overturn the election of Joe Biden brought a kangaroo court, prime time help from a willing news media, pious, pompous pronouncements, and Hollywood theatrics.

It appears that how you are treated by the U.S. justice system now depends on your political party rather than your actions.

John Dixell

Rock Island