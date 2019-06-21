Taking a knee is not disrespectful to the flag or the Pledge of Allegiance. It is a statement against "justice denied." It rattles an insensitive white America steeped in the misguided patriotic notion of, "U.S. of America, right or wrong."
Here is Colin Kaepernick’s stance in his own words: "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."
American justice is blind to the fact that Kaepernick donated $1 million to non-profits that fight against injustice. Blind also to the fact that the NFL black-balled Kaepernick’s participation in the sport to appease racist NFL supporters.
I am 91 and a veteran of the Korean era. I’m unable to take a knee, but I certainly would. My four brothers, who served in World War II, I am sure, would kneel with me.
The last few words of the Pledge of Allegiance read, "With liberty and justice for all.” When this becomes a reality then we will see such protests end.
Ernest Rodriguez
Davenport