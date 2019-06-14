Finally, justice for Jennifer. Do I write this letter or not? Yes, write it for Jennifer Lewis.
The best news I was so very happy to read in my Quad-City Times newspaper on May 31 was an article by Tara Becker-Gray. Justice for Jennifer Lewis finally was served to her and her family after 29 long years.
Stanley Liggins was given too many chances, more than little Jennifer was given to fight for her life from this murderer. He had so much freedom each day at taxpayers expense, daily meals, bathing privileges, watching television, the comfort of sleeping each day. No chances for Jennifer. The brutal murder Jennifer went through was horrible, which only a cold-hearted murderer could do. His sentence was not harsh enough.
To Sheri, Jennifer's mother, my heart goes out to you and the rest of Jennifer's family. I felt the need to express my feelings and thoughts for the loss of such an innocent little girl.
Rest in peace little angel.
Celia Rangel
Davenport