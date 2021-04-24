Letter: Justice served

"Unity" best word I heard today, May 20.

Cop in Minneapolis... and lets start again.

Always gonna be an idiot in any profession....we all know that...lawyers, doctors, teachers, ministers. It doesn't matter, humans aren't perfect...or ever will be.

A kid could see the boy in blue was guilty of too much hate.

And he knew what he was doing...and thank God the jury came to a good solution. It's a good day....and I am so thankful. Davenport has a lot of good caring cops and the bad ones. They will fall, trip and they won't be here long.

And thank God Minneapolis isn't on fire tonight....may the Lord be with you all.

James McMeekin

Davenport

