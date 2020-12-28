Letter: Justifiable

In response to Richard Philiss's letter to the editor (Dec. 21), I wonder how the actions of the more liberal billionaires he denigrates differ from the efforts of billionaires such as the Koch brothers, Charles Schwab, the Adelson family, the America First PAC and many others. These folks banded together to undermine the Obama administration. The shoe was just on the other foot. That’s the way the current American political system works. Don’t like it? Change it. Why criticize the liberals and not the conservatives?

Perhaps there was just reason to try to undermine President Trump. He has proven to be a narcissist, a bully and a president who has failed to lead. At a time of inconceivable deaths from COVID-19, he is more consumed with making false claims of election fraud than leading us through it. He denigrates women, minorities and anyone who isn’t loyal to him. He inflames racial inequalities and encourages white supremacists.

I know you are a strong Catholic and have a moral conscience. However, I don’t believe that Jesus would condone Trump’s actions and character. Jesus teaches us to love, forgive, treat others with kindness and respect and to serve the underserved. He sees all of us equally regardless of race, creed or color. I don’t see this in Trump’s actions.