Letter: Kakert: Why I'm running for office

My name is Jennifer Kakert and I am running to represent you for the Iowa House District 92. I believe hard work and caring for your community are fundamental for us to be prosperous and equitable. I am a person that likes to contribute to meaningful causes. I’m an accountant, small business owner and a parent of two. I also serve on the boards of Scott County Kids-Early Childhood Iowa, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities and the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

I am particularly concerned about making Iowa a great place to work and raise families. As your representative, my focus will be on stronger public education funding, affordable health care and cultivating Iowa’s local economies. I am committed to working across party lines, finding common ground and balanced solutions.

Please vote for me, Jennifer Kakert, for Iowa House 92 on Nov. 3. Thank you.

Jennifer Kakert

Blue Grass

