Letter: Kakert: Why I'm running for office

My name is Jennifer Kakert and I am running to represent you for the Iowa House District 92. I believe hard work and caring for your community are fundamental for us to be prosperous and equitable. I am a person that likes to contribute to meaningful causes. I’m an accountant, small business owner and a parent of two. I also serve on the boards of Scott County Kids-Early Childhood Iowa, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities and the Downtown Davenport Partnership.