I wrote a letter earlier this summer in regard to the person or persons who helped themselves to wind chimes on my front porch, thanking them for stealing these items. I live near Tyler Park in Davenport.
Again it happened the night of Oct. 6 or early on Oct. 7. Some low-life punks decided to come onto my property and take my wind chimes. What are these thieves doing with my wind chimes — selling them? Destroying them? I believe in karma and in some way or some fashion these people will come up against someone bigger and badder then themselves.
Thank you from stealing again from an Army veteran. I hope your parents are proud of you.
Gene Gehl
Davenport