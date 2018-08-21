Bobby Kaufmann says he is "too busy" to debate.
Three debates have been scheduled between state Rep. Kaufmann, Republican incumbent in HD73, and Democratic challenger Jodi Clemens. Kaufmann has already pulled out of one debate and says he is a "maybe" for another because he is a farmer and too busy.
Voters in the district deserve to have a representative who will take time to do the job. Public discussion of policy issues that affect people is an important part of the job. Many other farmers are senators and representatives and they manage to do the job they were elected to do and still farm.
It strikes me that "I'm a farmer" is a convenient excuse for Bobby Kaufmann to avoid a face-off with his Democratic opponent, Jodi Clemens.
Trish Nelson
Iowa City