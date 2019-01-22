I had heard numerous stories about state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann’s temperament but never met or encountered him throughout the midterm campaigns so I was unable to confirm them.
After the behavior I witnessed him display at Oasis Coffee Shop in Tipton during a snowy Saturday town hall meeting, there is no question in my mind Kaufmann is not fit for public office.
When asked his very first question (about tax cuts), after introducing himself and summarizing what his personal and professional life has been like since the midterm elections, Mr. Kaufmann made it clear he would not be answering any political questions. He launched into some defensive rhetoric I couldn’t make sense of and then finally came back around to agreeing to answer the question.
Never once did any of the constituents in the room raise their voices or make any threatening statements, yet two more times I witnessed Kaufmann instantly take a defensive stand, elevate the tone and volume of his voice and speak to people like they were being disciplined. I believe this could have been a productive, bi-partisan meeting, yet Kaufmann seemed to think it was an opportunity for him to pound his chest.
Kaufmann needs to be reminded he is an elected official and he represents both those in his district who voted for him and those who did not. Part of his job is listening to questions and answering them without demoralizing or dismissing his constituents. He can certainly count on me not voting for him in the future.
Sarah Wilson
Tipton