Letter: Kaufmann too thin skinned to be a legislator
Letter: Kaufmann too thin skinned to be a legislator

I watched an Oct. 1 League of Women voters forum between Iowa House District 73 candidates Lonny Pulkrabek and Bobby Kaufmann. Kaufmann repeatedly complained about “personal attacks” instead of answering questions. Pulkrabek mentioned that Kaufmann’s father heads the Iowa Republican party; Kaufmann twisted and decried this as “an attack on my family.” Kaufmann insisted on posing pointed questions to Pulkrabek, rather than allowing facilitators to control the event. This resembled Donald Trump’s tantrum performance at the first debate with Joe Biden.

Kaufmann is bitterly partisan and frankly, quite thin-skinned. I am his constituent and while I admit our politics are at great odds, his behavior is as disturbing as his politics. He has checked my social media and reacted to posts I’ve shared in favor of Pulkrabek.

I have a hard time taking Kaufmann seriously after a LWV event held at Coralville City Hall several years ago. All state legislators who were present were asked about a woman’s right to choose, regarding reproductive rights. Kaufmann said, “It is not my place” to make decisions about women’s bodies. The facility was packed, and the crowd applauded his surprising view. A few months later, at a town hall forum in West Branch, he stated the exact opposite.

We need adult leaders who can be honest with voters and who have thicker skins. 

Julie Eisele

Iowa City

