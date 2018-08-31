I simply cannot understand the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. From what I can tell, during his tenure on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Judge Kavanaugh interpreted the Constitution as it is written.
He didn’t rule in roguish or self-interested fashion. He wasn’t corrupt or incompetent or dishonest.
He simply did the job a judge is expected to do. At that, he excelled.
Sen. Grassley is right to point out that objections to Kavanaugh aren’t principled — in fact, they’re nothing more than hyper-partisan politics.
I’m glad Grassley has pushed ahead and set a date for Kavanaugh’s confirmation. He deserves a hearing without a song and dance thrown in.
Kavanaugh is the man for the job.
Jan Hanson
Bettendorf