To any reasonable person, Ms. Blasey Ford’s allegation of attempted rape made against Judge Kavanaugh is totally credible; it must especially be so to any woman in possession of even a modicum of self-respect and self-understanding.
Kavanaugh’s denial is a lie. The preponderance of evidence that Dr. Blasey brings to her charge overwhelms and negates whatever number of testimonials of Kavanaugh’s good character might be brought by women associated with the judge.
Vouches are not facts. If Kavanaugh consents to full Senate confirmation hearings, then he is willing to sacrifice his personal integrity for a chance at an appointment to a seat on our highest court where uncompromised personal integrity must be the chief among requisite criteria.
Face it: Kavanaugh’s integrity is shot. The only responsible action for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and, in particular, for Sen. Grassley to take is to ask Kavanaugh to voluntarily withdraw his nomination. The man will do so if he has any shred of decency left to his name.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale